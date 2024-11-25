By: Andy Wong Ming Jun

In an abrupt denouement to the long-running S$3 billion (US$2 billion) money laundering affair that engulfed Singapore in August 2023, the city-state has closed its criminal investigations against 15 of 17 foreign nationals of Chinese origin who had absconded, forfeiting S$1.85 billion (US$1.37 billion) in financial wealth and asse…