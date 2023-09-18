Singapore Censorship Campaign Expands to Academic Website
Growing touchiness as scandals mount
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
Singapore appears to be escalating its campaign to control the political narrative in the face of a growing series of scandals by invoking its “Fake News” law, known by the acronym POFMA, against the East Asia Forum, an Australia-based academic website run by the Australia National University’s Crawford School …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.