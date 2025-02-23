Signs say Singapore’s Election on the Way
As polls near, PM announces giveaways-stuffed budget
By: Toh Han Shih
Although Singapore’s 19th general election (GE) isn’t due before November 23, there are increasing signs it may come earlier, with the city state’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on February 18 announcing a budget described as generously packed with cash handouts amid legal punishments dished out to opposition politici…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.