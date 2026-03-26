Shipping Containers: New Threat Multiplier
Option for new regional and global missile campaigns
By: Jens Kastner
As the military world’s threat delivery platforms multiply through AI-driven “wolf pack” drone systems, autonomous loitering munitions and space-based platforms, a low-tech new one has cropped up – solid fuel ballistic missiles hidden on innocent-looking shipping containers that can be transported anyw…
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