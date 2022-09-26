As Abe is Laid to Rest, Legacy of Political Stability and International Orientation
State funeral to attract world leaders
By: Rupakjyoti Borah
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is to be buried on September 27 in a state funeral following his July 8 assassination by a deranged killer, leaves Japan a markedly different nation, one more internationally oriented and aggressive in defending its interests at a time of growing tension over hegemony over Asian waters. …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.