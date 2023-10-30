The elevation on October 27 of Paetongtarn Shinawatra, 37, the daughter of recently returned telecoms billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra, to head Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party, is both an indication of the family’s ownership of the party and concern that its ambitious economic agenda to get the country moving again has been stalled by the military and the elit…
Shinawatras Reassert Hold Over Thailand’s Pheu Thai Party
But face trouble getting economic program going
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