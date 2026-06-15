Shangri-La Dialogue Reveals Asia’s Ambitions, Limits
Are the region’s states prepared to pay what autonomy costs?
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
Singapore’s Shangri-La Hotel has hosted Asia’s premier security forum for more than two decades. This year, it hosted something rarer: a region confronting the gap between what it says it wants and what it is actually capable of building. The 2026 Shangri-La Dialogue made clear that the Indo-Pacific has developed, with growing conv…
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