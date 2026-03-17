Former Iranian Diplomat: ‘Attacks Can’t Eliminate Scientific Knowledge’
Middle East expert Seyed Hossein Mousavian on how strikes prioritize oil and regime change over nuclear safety
By: Majid Maqbool
In this exclusive interview with Asia Sentinel, former Iranian diplomat Seyed Hossein Mousavian warns that the US and Israel have sent a dangerous message that security is better found through the nuclear-deterrence model of North Korea.
Mousavian is a former Iranian diplomat, Middle East specialist and a Visiting…
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