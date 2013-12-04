Seresin Estate February dinners at Waterfall Bay – Queen Charlotte Sounds, Marlborough
|Curtis Marsh
|Dec 4, 2013
One of the Wandering Palate’s favourite New Zealand producers, Seresin Estate, the benchmark of Marlborough and Biodynamic viticulture (click here to read article) will be hosting Anna Hansen MBE from The Modern Pantry in London at their occasional restaurant in Waterfall Bay, Queen Charlotte Sounds.
This is an early bird squawk on a very unique and special dining experience - book immediately! See details below: