The Second Chokepoint: Why the Red Sea is No Longer Calm
The next global energy crisis may be decided off Yemen’s coast
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
Although the Strait of Hormuz has dominated global attention, with Iran’s intermittent disruptions threatening one of the world’s most important energy arteries since the United States and Israel launched military strikes against Iran on February 28, the collapse of the four-year truce between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Houthi moveme…
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