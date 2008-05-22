Scenes from the New Socialist Countryside

Here are some images from a recent trip to a 'new socialist countryside' in Henan. Since 2006, the Chinese Communist Party has been investing more in rural areas and agricultural subsidies as well as improved social services for the 800 million people living in China's hinterland. This 'new socialist countryside' investment, at least in the area I visited, was most likely misappropriated by the local government officials as local residents told me not much has improved for them whereas new government buildings and monuments have been constructed to show off to higher level officials the 'wealthy' status of the area.

Click on an image below to view the full size: {gallery}MaskofChina/MAY222008{/gallery}