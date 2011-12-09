SC: 2011 civil actions
|M.A. Wind
|Dec 9, 2011
However, there are two clear negatives:
Some of these cases are very old, even up to eight years. Why does it take so unbelievable long before any action is taken?
In all actions, the following text can be found: "when they agreed without admission or denial of liability, to settle a claim that the SC was proposing to institute against them for insider trading". This is a quite common way to settle matters in the USA, but I don't like it very much. Did the alleged insider trading indeed take place, or was the alleged perpetrator so fed up with the process that he/she was willing to settle?
Bursa Malaysia won 4 international awards for Corporate Governance. They gave the right example to other Malaysian listed companies, which is good. But I really hope they will step up their enforcement in a big way and definitely in a much faster way.