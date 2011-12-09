SC: 2011 civil actions

Some of these cases are very old, even up to eight years . Why does it take so unbelievable long before any action is taken?

In all actions, the following text can be found: "when they agreed without admission or denial of liability, to settle a claim that the SC was proposing to institute against them for insider trading". This is a quite common way to settle matters in the USA, but I don't like it very much. Did the alleged insider trading indeed take place, or was the alleged perpetrator so fed up with the process that he/she was willing to settle?