SC: 2011 civil actions

M.A. WindDec 9, 2011

However, there are two clear negatives:

  • Some of these cases are very old, even up to eight years. Why does it take so unbelievable long before any action is taken?

  • In all actions, the following text can be found: "when they agreed without admission or denial of liability, to settle a claim that the SC was proposing to institute against them for insider trading". This is a quite common way to settle matters in the USA, but I don't like it very much. Did the alleged insider trading indeed take place, or was the alleged perpetrator so fed up with the process that he/she was willing to settle?

Bursa Malaysia won 4 international awards for Corporate Governance. They gave the right example to other Malaysian listed companies, which is good. But I really hope they will step up their enforcement in a big way and definitely in a much faster way.

← PreviousNext →