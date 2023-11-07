Indonesia's Corruption Eradication Commission, known by its initials KPK, once feared for its feats in bringing criminals to justice, is now becoming famous for the scandals that have befallen its employees and leaders in the wake of the 2019 emasculation of the agency by the House of Representatives, with the acquiescence of President …
The Sad Decline of Indonesia’s Anti-Graft Watchdog
KPK chieftain ensnared in extortion case
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