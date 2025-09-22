Korupsi korupsi korupsi

The eastern Malaysian state of Sabah is facing converging crises as it gears up for a high-stakes state election, creating a severe test for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s fragile federal coalition across the South China Sea.

The election, which must be called by December 7 but which could occur sooner, comes amid public fury over mining industry corruption scandals, the alleged cover-up of a schoolgirl’s death, and unprecedented floods that have claimed 14 lives and crippled infrastructure. This triple crisis has left the ruling Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, a vital partner in Anwar’s national government, scrambling to retain power with little time to turn around public sentiment.

Cascade of Crises Erodes Trust

Public frustration had been simmering long before the recent disasters, rooted in longstanding grievances that Sabah receives an unequal share of revenue from its abundant natural resources, including oil, gas, minerals, and timber, all of which have been exploited intensively, often amid massive corruption in one of Malaysia's poorest yet most resource-rich regions

This anger found a new outlet when whistleblower videos emerged, allegedly showing government politicians in corrupt acts. The official response – charging only three individuals, including the whistleblower himself – was widely perceived as a hurried cover-up, further eroding public trust.

The situation escalated tragically with the death of 13-year-old schoolgirl Zara Mahathir, which appeared to be the result of bullying. Rumors, fueled by the recent corruption scandal, swirled that powerful politicians were involved in a cover-up of the incident, specifically that the victim had been thrown from a hostel ledge.

While an ongoing inquest has produced no solid evidence of political involvement, public outrage has been immense.

“When it rains, it pours,” said one analyst, referring to the timing of the girl’s death on the heels of the corruption videos. Social media campaigns have garnered more than a million signatures demanding justice, and the public grief has been palpable, with droves of people visiting the victim’s grave. The speculation became so intense that Sabah’s governor, Musa Aman, felt compelled to publicly deny any involvement by him or his family.

If that wasn’t enough, unprecedented rainfall then triggered massive flooding and landslides, cutting off power and water to large swaths of the state. On September 19, officials reported that the state capital Kota Kinabalu is grappling with a 30 million liter-per-day water shortage affecting households, hotels, and commercial premises following landslide damage to a water treatment plant and key pipeline.

The disaster has shifted public fury towards the government’s perceived slow response and inadequate flood mitigation efforts, compounding the existing political damage.

National Ramifications

The election is being closely watched in the national capital, Kuala Lumpur. The fragmented eight-party GRS coalition that rules Sabah is a critical component of Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan-led federal government, which now holds 152 seats (with support from Sabah and Sarawak which have collectively 57 seats) in the 222-member parliament.

A loss of the state by GRS wouldn’t immediately topple Anwar’s unity government, forged at the direction of then-King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, after an inconclusive 2022 general election resulted in a hung parliament, analysts say, but it would significantly complicate his rule. Pakatan Harapan relies on the support of East Malaysian parties to maintain its parliamentary majority. Recognizing the high stakes, Anwar has dispatched key allies, including his daughter Nurul Izzah and Home Minister Saifuddin Nasution, to Sabah to shore up support.

Anwar’s three proxy parties in the GRS stable have been unable so far to strike a deal on a single slate because of overlapping seat claims, according to Wong Chin Huat, a political science professor at Sunway University in the Kuala Lumpur suburb of Subang Jaya, raising the specter of internally competing parties within the coalition. GRS argues it deserves to contest more seats than either Pakatan Harapan or Barisan Nasional, the local arms of the eponymous national coalitions, as the leading locally based coalition.

Parti Warisan, a multiracial party with national pretensions led by former Chief Minister Shafie Apdal which lost power to GRS in 2020, is likely to be the beneficiary if GRS stumbles, Wong said. That doesn’t necessarily mean Warisan will benefit from vote splitting. Individual parties with their own logo may have an advantage in multiple corners. But it may mean the new state government might be more differentiated and assertive than the current one, Wong said.

“Anwar's worst nightmare is a single party or coalition government led by Warisan which would explicitly emulate GPS in demanding more state rights,” Wong said. “The public anger over Zara, the mining corruption scandals, water and electricity cut may all swing votes away from GRS and Pakatan Harapan in the state government, but may not be enough to completely turn the tables against Anwar.”

Warisan, Wong said, has two big obstacles. First, it is largely rejected by non-Muslims and the Muslim so-called "Sea Gypsies" outside the metropolitan areas. Second, the governor, Musa Aman, is Shafie Apdal's sworn enemy “and would do anything to block the latter's return to power.”

Beyond the Scandals: A Push for Autonomy

While the recent scandals and disasters are likely to undermine GRS support among urban and undecided voters, deeper historical currents are also at play. In both Sabah and its neighbor Sarawak, there is a growing movement demanding that the federal government adhere to the original 1963 Malaysia Agreement that created the country out of two deeply disparate territories with 650 km of open South China Sea between them, which they argue promised greater autonomy.

Sabah’s leaders are explicitly demanding a 40 percent return of net revenue from the state’s resources and 35 percent of the seats in the parliament, a restoration of the original intent in the 1963 declaration. This push for financial and political clout is compounded by complex demographic tensions. The state’s population of 3.5 million is a diverse mix of indigenous Kadazan-Dusun, Bajau, and Murut communities, alongside Chinese and Malay populations.

Many locals believe that past federal governments encouraged the immigration of illegal Indonesian and Filipino Muslims to guarantee ethnic and Islamic dominance in a predominantly Christian and animist state, further fueling a sense of alienation from Kuala Lumpur, and with good reason. A decade ago, a ‘citizenship-for-votes’ scandal drove an extraordinary increase in Sabah’s population, most of them Indonesian and Filipino Muslims, with indigenous Sabahans believing their sovereignty was eroded systematically by the federal government.

That sense of alienation, plus the continuing water and other infrastructure problems, plus the exploitation of resources, has generated a growing push for greater autonomy as activists in Sabah and Sarawak insist that under the 1963 agreement, they were equal partners in Malaysia’s formation, not mere states in a federal constitutional monarchy. While the two have some degree of autonomy in areas like immigration, they are after financial and political equality, which they say was in the original pact.