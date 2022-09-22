Russian Embassy Murders in Kabul May Signal New Isolation For Taliban
Russians, Pakistanis, Chinese all back away from Afghan regime
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
On September 5, two Russian embassy staff were killed and others were injured in a suicide attack carried out by the Islamic State – Khorasan (IS-K) in Kabul, the first major assault on Russia inside Afghanistan since the US withdrawal a year ago.
While the attack itself indicates how tenuous the security situation is on the ground …
