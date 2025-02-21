Russia Re-Pitches Stealth Fighter Jet To India
Russia arm dealers have an uphill task as Delhi turns to the US
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
The latest appearance of Russia’s newest combat aircraft, the Sukhoi Su-57 “Felon” stealth multirole fighter jet at the recently-concluded Aero India 2025 Airshow forms the centerpiece of a renewed push by Russia to find foreign countries willing to buy significant numbers of the fifth-generation warplane to creat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.