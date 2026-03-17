Russia’s Narrow Path in Southeast Asia
Narrow niche built on arms sales, energy exports, pragmatic diplomacy
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
Although Russia isn’t a dominant power in Southeast Asia, it refuses to disappear from the region’s strategic landscape. While China dominates trade and the United States anchors the region’s security architecture, Moscow has carved out a narrower niche built on arms sales, energy …
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