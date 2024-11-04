Duterte’s Calculated Gamble
Former Philippine president seeks to avoid international prosecution
By: Viswa Nathan
Quite a few eyebrows were raised last week when the former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte went to testify at the Senate inquiry committee investigating the extrajudicial killings of drug suspects during his term of office and calmly admitted that while he was the mayor of Davao he had a death squad, and both as city mayor and later…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.