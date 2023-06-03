Rising Sentiment in Seoul to Develop Nuclear Weapons
Distrustful of the west, three-quarters of South Koreans say yes
By: Young-geun Kwon
There is intensive debate in South Korea over North Korea’s nuclear threat and whether, in response, Seoul should take more significant measures. Should it nuclearize? Do the US and neighboring powers really want denuclearization and peace on the Korean Peninsula? Can the South Korea-US alliance and the US nuclear deterrent be trusted…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.