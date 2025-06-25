Rewriting Indonesia's National History
Path to recognition or the repetition of Papua’s wounds?
By: Johanes E.S. Wato
The Indonesian government is currently undertaking an initiative to rewrite its national history, aiming to create a narrative that is more inclusive, contextual, and fact-based. The Ministry of Culture has budgeted Rp9 billion (US$551,000), with the funds already been approved and disbursed through the state budget. The revised his…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.