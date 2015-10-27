Retraction and Apology

Reference is made to the article which was previously published on The Asia Sentinel website on 17th September 2015 at the following universal resource locator :

http://www.asiasentinel.com/econ-business/newcrony-scandal-malaysia-pm-najib/

(“Article”), wherein certain allegations have been made in respect of the appointment of MRCB and its joint-venture partner George Kent Malaysia Berhad as the Project Delivery Partner (“PDP”) for the construction and completion of Light Rail Transit Line 3 (LRT3) from Bandar Utama to Johan Setia.” (hereinafter referred to as the “Project”).

It has since been pointed out that the Article contains statements and allegations that are factually incorrect (the said statements).

Asia Sentinel would like to apologize to Malaysian Resources Corporation Berhad (MRCB) and its group of companies as well as to its Managing Director, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Executive Director, Mohd Imran Bin Tan Sri Salim for the said statements made in the said Article.

Asia Sentinel now accepts that there are errors contained in the said Article and has removed it from its website. The Article is retracted in its entirety and will not be available or accessible by the readers of this site anymore and will no longer be published on the Asia Sentinel website. Asia Sentinel regrets any distress or embarrassment caused by the said publication to MRCB and its group of companies as well as its Managing Director, Tan Sri Mohamad Salim Fateh Din and Executive Director, Mohd Imran Bin Tan Sri Salim.