The Real Winner of Trump’s Iran Debacle is China
A deal that rewards the defeated
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
Realization is growing across the world that the Trump administration in Washington has spent blood, bombs, money, and years of diplomacy on a war it did not need to fight and handed the strategic windfall to a country that never fired a single shot: China. The memorandum of understanding signed at Versailles on June 18 between Don…
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