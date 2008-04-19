Readings on Tibet

I just wanted to share the following readings:-

Below is an interesting part of The MacLeans magazine interview with the blogger “Chinese in Vancouver”:-

“Q: You talk about ‘twisted, biased’ reporting in the Western media. What is the motivation for that?

A: I think it’s a kind of knee-jerk reflex of our unconscious prejudice about China. We have been comfortably used to the belief that China is evil and Tibet is saint. It’s a deep-down, unconscious mindset. The demonization of China is automatic. The Western media is still stuck with the Cold War image of China with its bamboo curtain tightly shut. The Dalai Lama has lived in the outside world for long enough to understand the Western culture and he speaks fluent English. He knows how to impress people and his funny style of saying things is attractive and convincing. On the other hand, the Chinese government has yet to understand the international language of diplomacy. Their choice of words, their sternness in tones and postures and repetitiveness turn Westerners away. We are blinded by our prejudice.”

Talking about motivation, this blogpost by Zwoof, who describes himself as “formerly TV journalist-DJ; currently working in China; forever disabled Vietnam vet”, has a stunning revelation. The title of the post is “On Tibet and Propaganda: Follow the ‘Information’”.

This article “Myth and Reality” by Foster Stockwell, which was first published in the April 1998 issue of “China Today” and recently reprinted in a Macau English language newspaper and posted on several blogs, gives a historic account of the social, geopolitical and religious evolvement of the place. Stockwell is a publishing consultant for Chinese publishers and authors and he is the author of several books including “Religion in China Today”, “Westerners in China” and “A History of Information Storage and Retrieval”.