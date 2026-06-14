Rare Private Indian Art Collection Goes up For Record Sale
Progressives replaced by Ganesh Pyne and other Bengal artists as auction leaders
By: John Elliott
A rare auction with the entire 93 lots coming from a single collection produced record sales totaling £18,91 million (US$25.37 million) at Christie’s in London yesterday. On offer was what is known in the art world as the Goodricke Collection, a name long connected with Calcutta and t…
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