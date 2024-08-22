By: Nirupama Subramanian
On August 8, a 31-year-old trainee doctor on duty in a Kolkata emergency room took a late-night break for a nap from the stream of patients in an unused meeting room, as her colleagues doing shifts often did. It was a fatal decision. In the morning, colleagues found her battered body with 16 external injuries, including to her se…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.