Rajapaksa Family Rule Undermines Sri Lankan Democracy
‘War criminal’ president dangerously consolidates power with military appointments
|4 min ago
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
Sri Lanka’s high literacy rate and its relatively well-established electoral democratic roots, notwithstanding the return of the rule of the Rajapaksa family, have put the country on a path that, if allowed to be traversed unchecked, will have major implications for the future of democracy and electoral politics.
When Gotabaya Raja…