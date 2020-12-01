Radical Indonesian Cleric Sparks Tensions in Return from Exile
Powerful military, sensing trouble, warns Rizieq to slow down
|Our Correspondent
|Dec 1
Islamic firebrand Mohamad Rizieq Shihab, who returned to massive crowds in early November from Saudi Arabia where he had been hiding for three and a half years from charges of distributing pornography, appears inevitably on a path toward confrontation with the government.
Rizieq has already earned a threat for fomenting tensions from Jakarta Military Co…