Quiet Realignments in The Third World
West and South Asia’s security order is being rewritten
By: Anand Kumar
Despite the current conflagration in the Middle East, the security architecture of West and South Asia is undergoing a quiet but consequential transformation, driven less by ideology than by strategic necessity. What is emerging is not a return to rigid Cold War–style blocs, but a fluid realignment shaped by…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.