Chinese Tycoon Ordered Deported For Straw Donations to NY Mayor
Qin Hui, owner of a notorious Beijing nightclub, previously accused of bribing former Chinese state bank boss
By: Toh Han Shih
Although Chinese billionaire Qin Hui has managed to avoid jail in China despite his involvement in past controversies in China possibly due to his powerful connections, US law has caught up with him. On May 9, a US court sentenced him to prison and ordered him deported for making illegal campaign donations to New York Mayor Eric Adams. T…
