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Bala Pillai's avatar
Bala Pillai
6dEdited

Rather sensible premises and tentative conclusion.

However, it appears to me that given the way 1000X increased powers endowed by AI to Indonesians eg to net out "learned helplessness" and local governments to ease frictionless value transfer, kabupaten governments can go into private-public partnerships to fill the deficit.

A starting point for imaginative Indonesians who care the most for charming Indonesia is to using AI to draw a mindset curve of Indonesians from "no village days" to now of it's readiness for quantum leap inventiveness. And the predicates for so, that is, queriousity, imagination and adventurousness. Connect the inflection points of significant leaos that led to distant places in Indonesia becoming the apex of the Spice Trade. Way more of a magnet then than most places in Europe itself.

Map out the corollary of:-

https://youtu.be/NuZujx-LMfg?si=wmDtk1RXyNaWVBaf

For even more assistance from a group of us who are hopelessly in love with Indonesia because of all the innocence and hope she has given us, like no other., please engage with Gita Gole at

https://www.linkedin.com/in/gita-gole-0525392ba

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