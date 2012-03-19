President Barack Obama in Synchronicity with The Wandering Palate

Readers will note the Wandering Palate posted the annual selection of “Must-Have Wines of the Lunar Year” in late January: http://www.thewanderingpalate.com/?p=5669 naming the Peter Michael La Carrière Chardonnay 2008, Knights Valley, Sonoma County, California, USA – White Wine of the Year, as featured on Asia Sentinel http://www.asiasentinel.com/index.php?option=com_content&task=view&id=4314&Itemid=152

A tasting note on the Ma Belle Fille is also included in this review and prose on the reasons we should be drinking American wines—right now.

For those who live in Singapore, the importer, Water & Wine have the Peter Michael Ma Bille Fille 2009 in stock, which sells for around S$150 per bottle. So, if you want to have a taste of White House banquet style, contact them at www.waterandwine.net Water and Wine also have offices in Hong Kong and Bangkok

Unfortunately the red wine served with the main course, Bison Wellington, was a cabernet sauvignon, perhaps a democratic choice to appease Republican taste.