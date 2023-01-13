By: Pithaya Pookaman

Despite his declining popularity and discarded by the military-backed Palang Pracharat Party which is weary in propping him up, Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is going it alone, becoming a member of the newly-formed Ruam Thai Sang Chart (RTSC) or United Thai Nation Party in a January 9 induction ceremony. In joining the RTSC, …