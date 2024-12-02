Practical Effect of ICC Warrant For Myanmar’s Dictator
Important step, but it won’t stop the carnage
By: David Scott Mathieson
The Myanmar military has been almost daily perpetrating war crimes and crimes against humanity throughout the country, displacing more than three million people and directly targeting civilians with airstrikes, heavy artillery, mass arson, sexual violence, torture, and summary execution. This pr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.