By: Ainur Rohmah
As public satisfaction with President Prabowo Subianto declines, his predecessor, Joko Widodo, is stepping back into the political arena, campaigning for his own party and raising questions about the balance …
As public satisfaction with President Prabowo Subianto declines, his predecessor, Joko Widodo, is stepping back into the political arena, campaigning for his own party and raising questions about the balance …
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