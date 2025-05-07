Post-Election, Singapore's PAP Faces Delicate Job Handling Sino-US tensions
While government offers stability amid global turmoil, Trump increases international uncertainty
By: Toh Han Shih
The People’s Action Party’s victory in the May 3 polls is built on a strong promise of a safe pair of hands to navigate the global turmoil wrought by US President Donald Trump. However, ongoing Sino-US tensions create challenges for the PAP’s narrative of keeping Singapore steady amid international uncertainty as a diminutive city-state …
