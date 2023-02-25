Post-Covid Art Sales Rise Sharply in India
Tribal art hits record high
By: John Elliott
Sales of Indian modern art are hitting new highs in the wake of the pandemic. A US$16.34 million auction at Mumbai-based Pundole on February 23 produced record prices for several artists. A couple of weeks earlier, the annual India Art Fair in New Delhi that yielded substantial sales with virtually all galleries reporting substantial res…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.