By: Ainur Rohmah

Mahindra. Company photo

The Indonesian government’s decision to import tens of thousands of vehicles from India — rather than purchase domestically manufactured models — has ignited a fierce national debate. What officials describe as a cost-saving measure has been cast by opponents as a reckless gamble, a policy rushed through without coordination, financed by debt and potentially damaging to Indonesia’s own industrial base.

At the center of the controversy is PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, a newly established state-owned enterprise known simply as Agrinas under the umbrella of the mushrooming national investment firm Danantara, which has gobbled up scores of state-owned enterprises, many of them deeply corrupt, inefficient and unprofitable, sparking controversy over governance issues, fiscal sustainability and its potential to distort the domestic market.

Created to spearhead President Prabowo Subianto’s ambitious food sovereignty agenda, Agrinas now finds itself embroiled in a widening storm over its plan to import 105,000 pickup trucks and six-wheeled cargo vehicles from India. The contract value stands at Rp24.66 trillion (US$1.45 billion). About 1,200 units have already arrived on Indonesian soil.

The import plan first surfaced publicly in early February in India, not through a domestic announcement but via a statement posted by Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., one of India’s largest automotive manufacturers. On its website, the company said it would supply 35,000 units of its Scorpio Pik Up — a four-wheel-drive utility vehicle — to Agrinas for what it described as the “Merah Putih Village Cooperative Project.”

Largest vehicle import in history

In addition to the Mahindra pickups, Agrinas has reportedly signed agreements to import 35,000 more four-wheel-drive pickups and 35,000 six-wheeled trucks from Tata Motors. All told, the procurement represents one of the largest single imports of commercial vehicles in Indonesia’s history.

The imported vehicles are intended to serve as operational assets for the Koperasi Desa Merah Putih, or Red-and-White Village Cooperatives — a flagship initiative of President Prabowo’s administration. The program aims to establish roughly 80,000 cooperatives nationwide, forming a vast grassroots network designed to bolster rural economies and tighten the supply chain of food distribution.

Although many of these cooperatives have yet to be fully built or begin operations, the government has set an ambitious target: 27,000 units are expected to be functioning by April. Each cooperative is envisioned as a multifunctional hub, equipped with warehouses, cold storage facilities, basic grocery outlets, village pharmacies and microfinance services.

For Agrinas, the vehicles are essential logistical infrastructure. They are to transport agricultural products, distribute essential goods and connect farmers with markets. In theory, the system promises to reduce inefficiencies, stabilize prices and empower rural communities.

But critics argue that the method of procurement threatens to undermine the very economic ecosystem the program purports to strengthen.

Debt-Financed Efficiency?

The Ministry of Finance has confirmed that the vehicle purchases are being financed through loans from Indonesia’s state-owned banks, collectively known as Himbara. To repay the debt, the government plans to allocate installments from village funds over a six-year period.

The numbers have startled observers. Analysts estimate that the cumulative repayment obligations, including interest, could reach as high as Rp240 trillion over the coming years. Village officials have voiced concerns that redirecting portions of local budgets to service vehicle debt could delay or disrupt development projects ranging from road construction to sanitation improvements.

The optics have also been damaging. For an administration that has repeatedly pledged fiscal prudence and domestic empowerment, the image of borrowing heavily to purchase foreign-made vehicles has fueled accusations of policy inconsistency.

Business leaders, particularly in Indonesia’s automotive sector, have responded with alarm. Saleh Husin, deputy chairman for industry at the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that importing fully built-up (CBU) vehicles on such a scale could weaken domestic manufacturers already struggling with sluggish demand. Indonesia has long cultivated a robust automotive assembly industry, hosting production facilities for global brands including Toyota, Suzuki, Honda, Daihatsu, Mitsubishi Motors, Hino Motors, Hyundai Motor Company, DFSK, BYD and VinFast.

Domestic production capacity remains underutilized, Husin said, meaning local factories could potentially fulfill much of Agrinas’s demand if given the opportunity. “If the president’s target of 8 percent economic growth is to be achieved, national industry must be allowed to grow,” he said. “The government should ensure a level playing field.” If Indian manufacturers are serious about participating in Indonesia’s development, he added, they should invest in local production facilities, as other global automakers have done.

Political Friction

The controversy has reached Parliament. Members of the House of Representatives have complained that Agrinas moved forward with the import contracts without adequate consultation. Even figures within Prabowo’s own political orbit have expressed unease. Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a deputy speaker of Parliament and a senior member of the president’s Gerindra Party, called on Agrinas to postpone the purchases.

The episode has exposed tension between the administration’s stated commitment to domestic products — a theme Prabowo championed during his campaign — and a procurement decision justified primarily on cost grounds.

Joao Angelo De Sousa Mota, Agrinas’s chief executive, has defended the contracts. He argues that the imported vehicles are Rp120 million to Rp150 million cheaper per unit than comparable domestic models. Moreover, he contends, local manufacturers lack the capacity to deliver 105,000 vehicles within the required timeframe.

“The decision was purely based on efficiency and availability,” he said in a recent statement.

Yet Mota has also acknowledged that if instructed by the government, Agrinas would be prepared to cancel the imports — albeit at significant financial cost. The company has already paid 30 percent, approximately RP7.39 trillion.

A New State Giant

Agrinas itself is emblematic of President Prabowo’s expansive vision for state-led development. As a newly minted state-owned enterprise, it operates under the coordination of Danantara, a holding structure overseeing hundreds of government-linked companies across strategic sectors. To jump-start operations, the government transferred 425,000 hectares of farmland — much of it derived from previous “food estate” projects in Kalimantan — to Agrinas.

The mandate is sweeping: manage food production end-to-end, from cultivation to post-harvest processing and distribution. The Red-and-White Village Cooperatives are a central pillar of that mission. By 2029, more than 80,000 cooperatives are slated to be established, funded in part by village budgets. Supporters say the initiative will decentralize economic power and fortify food resilience.

But the scale of spending — combined with the military’s reported involvement in physical construction and oversight — has raised eyebrows. Critics argue that entrusting the armed forces with such roles risks blurring institutional boundaries and invites governance concerns.

Allegations of Corruption

Even before the vehicle contracts have been fully executed, allegations of irregularities have surfaced. Nailul Huda, director of digital economy studies at the Center of Economic and Law Studies (CELIOS), has suggested that “import mafias” may be profiting from opaque procurement processes. He noted that the plan became public only after contracts were reportedly signed, fueling suspicion about transparency.

“The process was not transparent from the beginning,” he said. “It appears to benefit import intermediaries.”

Ristadi, president of the Confederation of Nusantara Trade Unions, has called on Indonesia’s anti-corruption agencies to audit the deal. “We urge the Corruption Eradication Commission and the Supreme Audit Agency to investigate,” he said, citing the extraordinary scale of the imports.

The controversy has also drawn in the Defense Ministry, led by Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, a close Prabowo ally. Social media speculation alleged that the ministry supported the imports after receiving four pickup trucks as a grant from Agrinas. A ministry spokesman, Brig. Gen. Rico Ricardo Sirait, denied any impropriety, while confirming that the four vehicles had indeed been received in December and distributed to military units assigned to disaster response in North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh.