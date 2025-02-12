Political Chaos Deepens in Taiwan's Congress
Squabbling camps launch competing recalls as instability creates opening for Beijing
By: Jens Kastner
Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan, its 113-member unicameral legislature, is nearing paralysis, at a time when its main protector the United States government in chaos and promises of security growing uncertain as China grows bolder with its reunification demands across the 180-km Taiwan Strait. A total of 44 legislators of Taiwan’s main opposit…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.