‘Pig Butchering’ for Fun and Profit
International law enforcement agencies say billions are stolen via investment scams
The email seems enticing, especially to a small news operation seeking the opportunity to grow. Samuel Langa, a private investment broker with Arcay Group Wealth Management in South Africa, contacted Asia Sentinel seeking to introduce us to a high-profile client “interested in investing abroad and has asked Arcay to look for individuals and companies wi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.