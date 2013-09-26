Phillip Jones at Bass Phillip Winery - Finalist in Gourmet Traveller Winemaker of the Year 2013

This is also a great day for the Biodynamic winegrowing movement in Australia and substantiates Jones belief and tenacious toil with organics and biodynamic ideologies. The naysayers said it could not be done in Leongatha-Southeast Gippsland, that it was too humid and vine disease would never be combated without conventional sprays and pesticides. Well, Phillip Jones has proved them wrong and has adapted his holistic methods and created a unique biodiversity within his vineyards that saw him make excellent wines even in the worst of years with the rain-soaked 2011, whilst his neighbours and the region wrote off the vintage.

Bass Phillip wines are made in miniscule quantities although through Phillip Jones' fascination with Asia you will find his wines in some of the most remote parts of South East Asia. We invited Jones to participate in our groundbreaking pinot noir event in Singapore where 108 consumers and many top wine journalists from around the world judged Bass Phillip Reserve Pinot Noir 2003 the most overall preferred wine - visit the links below.

As it turned out, Jones could not personally make it for the event due to his commitments in the vineyard with the challenging 2011 vintage, to which Andrew Jefford and I stood in for him at the Bass Phillip masterclass, possibly an even bigger challenge for the both of us than what Jones was experiencing.

There are rare wines, then there are rare winemakers.

