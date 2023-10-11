By: Viswa Nathan
At the start of this year, the Marcos administration’s interior secretary Benjamin Abalos set out to cleanse the Philippine National Police (PNP) of its bad apples. But he was met with resistance from more than 900 officers of the 228,000-strong PNP, who were unwilling to comply with Abalos’s request for courtesy resignations, which the …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.