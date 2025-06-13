Philippines Marks Official End to POGOs
Senate passes legislation outlawing online gaming ops
On June 9, the Philippine Senate unanimously passed a bill prohibiting the operation of so-called POGOs, or Philippine offshore gaming operations. There were no nays or abstentions, arguably an indication that the country was glad to get rid of them. The bill finally puts an end of sorts to a distressing chapter in recent history,…
