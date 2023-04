Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

When Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. swept the polls with a landslide victory last May to become the Philippines’17th president, many expected his six-year term to be just an extension of the outgoing Duterte regime. Many influential Duterte supporters, and Duterte’s daughter Sara as running mate, had hel…

Our use of cookies

✖

We use necessary cookies to make our site work. We also set performance and functionality cookies that help us make improvements by measuring traffic on our site. For more detailed information about the cookies we use, please see our privacy policy