Philippines’ Maharlika Fund Gets a Controversial Makeover
The legislature makes sausage out of sight
By: Viswa Nathan
It is hard not to wonder why a legislative measure for creating a controversial sovereign wealth fund for the Philippines, called the Maharlika Investment Fund, which the lower chamber of Congress approved on December 15, has reportedly undergone “reengineering.” The Senate is expected to adopt the new version for debate and ratification.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.