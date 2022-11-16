The Philippines' Dreary Record on Crime
Making the county an investment destination requires tackling the country’s law and order situation
By: Viswa Nathan
As the October 3 murder of the radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa—known to his listeners as Percy Lapid—began making waves beyond Filipino shores, the Senate president, Juan Miguel Zubiri, called on the nation’s media to “help us beautify the Philippines’ image” and enhance its standing on the world stage.
Zubiri had reasons for making the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.