A Country That Cannot Investigate Itself Cannot Govern Itself
The Philippine accountability crisis and the cost of a divided Senate
By: Lucell A. Larawan
On the morning of June 4, 18 former Philippine marines arrived at the Philippine Senate to testify about a flood control scandal that had allegedly cost the public hundreds of billions of pesos. Getting them inside required senators to physically escort them past a cabinet secretary standing in the corridor.
What follow…
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