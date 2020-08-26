Philippine Mines to Reopen Amid Environmental Concerns
Hit hard by Coronavirus, government looks to mineral extraction to raise GDP
|Our Correspondent
|42 min
Philippine mines ordered closed by the late Environment Secretary Gina Lopez as environmentally polluting before she was forced out of office by President Rodrigo Duterte, under extreme pressure from some Cabinet colleagues, are expected to resume operation this year on recommendation of the Mines and Geosciences Bureau, said Wilfredo Moncano (above), t…