Philippine Infrastructure Scandal: Wrapped In Blue Ribbon
Putting lipstick on a pig
By: Manuel L. Quezon III
The Philippine Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, the upper house’s primary investigative arm for handling allegations of corruption and abuse of power, has operated since its founding in 1950 on the kind of logic that led then United States President Franklin D. Roosevelt to appoint Joseph P. Kennedy, a well-known stock market specul…
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