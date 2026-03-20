The Perils of Assassination
Exchanging an enemy you know for one you don’t know is a risky proposition
By: William Thatcher Dowell
The use of air strikes and missile attacks to kill important Iranian leaders such as Ali Larijani, the head of Iran’s security network, and Esmaeil Khatib, Iran’s chief of intelligence, may look like the road to victory, but it’s a strategy that can easily backfire. In…
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