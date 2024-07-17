The Perennial Flood Menace in Northeast India and Bangladesh
Rising temperatures menace a vast area
By: Nava Thakuria
If ever there were a laboratory to test the theory of global warming, the vast floodplain of Bangladesh, and eastern India above it, is the poster child, with 31,0000 sq km lying no more than five meters above sea level and fed by three main rivers – the Ganges, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Meghna. Some 8…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.