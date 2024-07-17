By: Nava Thakuria

Photo from Hurriyet Daily News

If ever there were a laboratory to test the theory of global warming, the vast floodplain of Bangladesh, and eastern India above it, is the poster child, with 31,0000 sq km lying no more than five meters above sea level and fed by three main rivers – the Ganges, the Brahmaputra-Jamuna and the Meghna. Some 8…